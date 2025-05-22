N90m damage suit: Security guard tells court how 70 armed men invaded school property

By Chinyere Omeire

A security guard, Mr Joseph Ayuba, has told the Ikeja High Court that how armed thugs, allegedly accompanied by named defendants, invaded and destroyed property belonging to Shalom Nursery and Primary School, Baruwa, on Jan. 28, 2023.

Ayuba, testifying as the first claimant witness in a ₦170 million lawsuit filed by Florence Adebayo (school owner) and Adebayo Odeka (school proprietor), described the alleged violent invasion of the school by about 70 armed men wielding sledgehammers, diggers, and shovels.

The claimants in the suits are–Shalom Nursery and Primary School, and Cedar College while the defendants are, Sakiru Lawal, Moruf Owonla and others.

Led in evidence by the claimants’ counsel, Dr Adekunle Ojo (SAN), Ayuba testified that the men broke down the school gate, entered the compound, and began digging a foundation purportedly to construct a fence.

He alleged that the group was accompanied and directed by the defendants, Lawal, Owonla, and other unknown persons.

He said the playground, football field, basketball court, and other school infrastructure, including the gatehouse, parking lots, burglary-proof fixtures, and the main gate, were damaged or removed.

Ayuba also claimed that the students and teachers were threatened, forcing many parents to withdraw their children, which disrupted academic activities.

According to the claimants, the school sits on Plot 3, Block 26, Federal Government Site, Phase 2, Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos, where Adebayo is said to hold the statutory right of occupancy.

The claimants are seeking among others, ₦90 million in damages for the alleged trespass and destruction; ₦80 million as costs of litigation; and a court order restraining the defendants from further trespass.

The court admitted Ayuba’s sworn testimony as Exhibit A.

However, defence counsel, Mr A.I. Oshumare requested an adjournment to study the statement, noting that they had only recently joined the case and that the lead counsel was out of the country.

Presiding judge, Justice Akintunde Savage, adjourned the matter until June 30 for cross-examination of the witness.

In their statement of defence, the defendants denied all allegations.

They insisted that they were the lawful owners of the disputed land; that no school structures were demolished, and that the land in question was never part of the school’s property.

They further argued that the claimants lacked the locus standi to bring the case, referencing Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1033/2006.

They argued that the said suit between Musibau Lawal and the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, already judicially resolved had no bearing with the matter before the court.

The defendants are urging the court to dismiss the case for lack of merit.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)



