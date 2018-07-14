N8.7m for grabs as 4th Lagos International Badminton Classics serves off

The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) on Saturday announced the upward review of the prize money from 20,000 to 25,000 dollars for the 4th Lagos International Badminton Classics.

The 4th Lagos International Badminton Classics will serve off from July 18 to 21, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The event, sponsored by the Lagos State Government, is organised by the Lagos State Badminton Association with the President of Nigeria Badminton Federation (BFN), Francis Orbih, as the Chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The 3rd edition of the tournament was won by India’s Chittaboina Yadav and took the 20, 0000 dollars star prize after defeating fellow countryman Karan Rajan in two straight sets 21-15 and 21-1 in the male category.

In the female category, Thilini Hindahewa from Sri Lanka defeated India’s Mugho Agrey in two sets 21-12 and 22-14.

On the increase in the prize money, the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Titi Oshodi, said the winners would get the money because the organisers wanted to increase the competitiveness.

“The prize money of the championships has been increased from 20,000 to 25,000 dollars for this year’s competition.

“No fewer than 22 countries have registered to participate in this edition, some of which are Jordan, Egypt, Germany, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, Czech Republic, India, Malaysia and Nigeria.

“We will have 193 players from across the world competing, which comprise 60 from Nigeria and 133 foreign players.

“The price money had been raised from 20,000 dollars to 25,000 dollars in order to increase more participations and competitiveness during the international Classics,” she said.

The LOC Chairman, Orbih said that Sunday, July 15 had been set aside as the arrival date.

“A badminton umpires course has also been fixed for Monday July 16 to Wednesday July 18 at Teslim Balogun Stadium Administration Conference Room.

“The tournament proper serves off on Wednesday and ends with an elaborate final ceremony on Saturday.

“Nigeria is going into this tournament with impressive records from some of the top players.

“Nigeria won the Ivory Coast International Badminton Championships held in Abidjan between June 21t and June 24 with 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Orbih said that Nigeria’s Dorcas Adesokan, Africa’s number one female player, won the Women’s Singles of the event, while the duo of Anuoluwapo Opeyori and Godwin Olofua won the Mens Doubles.

“Also, Adesokan Dorcas and Clement Krobakpor won the Mixed Doubles.

“Victory at the Ivory Coast International is envisaged to propel Nigerian national and African champions to victory at the Ghana International which gets underway from Friday, July 12 to Sunday July 15.

“The event precedes the Lagos International Classics,” he said.

The Chairman of LSSC, Dr Kweku Tandoh, said the government of Lagos State had made all arrangements to ensure a smooth organisation of the Classics.

“Lagos State as host has 12 dependable stars among the players to be presented by Nigeria for the Lagos International Classics.

“Top among them are Anuoluwapo Opeyori, who is ranked number one player in Nigeria and Godwin Olofua, Nigeria’s number three,” he said. (NAN)