N77,000 allowance: Corps members will smile soon, DG assures

By Folasade Akpan

The Director-General (DG), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed, has assured corps members that their increased allowance will soon be effected.

Ahmed gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the commissioning of a bus donated to the scheme by Capital Express Insurance Ltd.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the Federal Government had in Sept. 2024 approved the increment of corps members’ monthly allowance from N33,000 to N77,000, effective July 2024.

However, the payment has yet to be implemented, causing concern to corps members.

The DG, reiterating the scheme’s commitment to corps members’ welfare, assured that all arrangements to effect the payment had been put in place.

“The first item on my policy trust is the security and welfare of all corps members.

“Yes, they have not yet started receiving the increase in their allowance, but I tell you, all arrangements have already been concluded.

“Hopefully, very soon, they will see it. I don’t just want to mention when, because I believe we are almost there.

“Corps members will laugh very soon, that I assure you,” he said.

He added that the scheme had always been responsive to staff needs, taking their welfare and security very seriously.

Ahmed said the donated bus was in response to a request to increase the number of welfare buses for staff and corps members’ use.

He said the bus, to a large extent, would assist in taking staff and corps members serving in the headquarters from their homes to the office.

He then appreciated Capital Express Insurance Ltd. for the donation and assured the proper use of the bus.

The Chief Executive Officer of the insurance company, Mr Mathew Ogwezhi, said the donation was one of the company’s ways of supporting the scheme.

Ogwezhi said, “This will not be the first thing we are doing for the NYSC and we intend to do more.

“We built a block in the Skill and Acquisition Centre, we supported their training and supported NYSC sports.

“Even at various camps, we engage in one activity or the other to support the corps members, and this is part of our support to improve the movement of corps members and staff of the scheme in Abuja metropolis.”

Ogwezhi said one of the company’s core objectives was to partner with organisations it has business or mutually beneficial relationships with. (NAN)