N722.3M Forensic Audit of NDDC: Group hails President’s audacious release of fund

Commendations have trailed the move by President Buhari in Council to directly fund the procurement of the Forensic Auditors for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This move according to a statement dispatched to newsmen by Citizens Quest’s National President, Christie O. Ndukwe “is sequel to the obvious deliberate attempt by the National Assembly to frustrate the Forensic Audit, simply by delaying the release of the 2020 budget of the Commission.”

Recall that Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative had noted, previously, that the scheme of delaying the annual budget of the NDDC had been an effective coercive measure that has derailed the vision of the founding fathers of NDDC in the past 20 years. Thus, the move by Mr. President to fund the NDDC, using his good office, shows the depth of his love for the Niger Delta region.

According to the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the sum of N722.3m approved by the Federal Executive Council on the 26th of August, 2020, was to effect the procurement of Field Auditors for the 8 other states of the Niger Delta, since the lead Auditor who has previously been procured, will cover the Headquarters, in Rivers State.

In a related development, President has made good his resolve to complete the 15 years old East-West highway project through the release of N20billion to the contractors handling the road project.

Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative confirmed the receipt of the money by the two Contractors handling the road project and who are expected to move back to site to commence work, commended the president’s positive gesture.

Recall also that the President had granted the request of the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to return the road back to the Ministry after four years of abandonment by the Presidential Infrastructural Development Fund, PIDF, which though had received about N20billion from the Ministry of Finance, refused to pay the Contractors their historical debts.

“We urge all well-meaning Niger Deltans to join hands with the President in the fight for the total liberation of the region from the anti-development forces, masquerading as stakeholders in the region” the group appealed.

