N70,000 Minimum wage: Lagos PDP hails Obaseki,wants living wage for Nigerian workers

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has hailed Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo for increasing the minimum wage for workers in the state from N40,000 to N70,000 .

Mr Hakeem Olalemi , Lagos Central Senatorial District Vice Chairman of the party, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said Obaseki had demonstrated people-centric leadership and projected the party as pro-welfare with the announcement of the new minimum wage and expression of his administration’s readiness to commence payment.

According to him, Obaseki has shown Nigerians that the people remain the heartbeat of the party, through the move.

“This is a good move by Gov. Obaseki-led PDP government in Edo. PDP is the people’s party and our government is centred on the people.

“People are at the centre of every policy carried out by be the PDP and this was witnessed by Nigerians when PDP was in government.

“Our name says it all, Peoples Democratic Party. Anything that is of benefit to people, that is what we do in our party.

“Gov. Obaseki has done it again and shown that he is PDP man and our heartbeat is about people’s welfare. We commend the governor,” Olalemi said.

He said Nigerian workers are the drivers of the country’s development and should be rewarded with a living wage.

Olalemi urged other PDP governors to join Obaseki and unveil decent welfare packages for workers in the face of current economic challenges.

He added that the party would also be waiting for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s APC led government in Lagos State to announce sustainable workers’ welfare package, other than the temporary wage award.

The party leader said that this had become imperative to ease workers’ sufferings in the most populous city in the face of the current hardship “when their take- home can no longer take them anywhere”.

The chieftain said that a happy worker is a productive worker and that PDP was very passionate about the people and workers.

He urged Nigerians to believe in the party to deliver sustainable development.

“We are very decisive in PDP, we know what we are doing and hope Nigerians will bring PDP back on 2027 and they will see the difference again.

“Nigerian cannot compare PDP government anywhere with others. We create wealth for people.

“We want Nigerians to trust us and return PDP in Edo in September governorship election and at the centre in 2027 .

“We give Obaseki thumb up, we really appreciate him for projecting the name of PDP. We say thank you to our performing Gov. Obaseki for yet another feat,” he added.

Obaseki on had Monday announced a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in the state amidst ongoing negotiation between labour unions and the Federal Government over a new national minimum wage.

According to the law, the national minimum wage is expected to be reviewed every five years. The current N30,000 was last reviewed in 2019. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye