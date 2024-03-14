N6m fraud: Absence of witness stalls trial of businesswoman

The absence of a witness, Insp Kabiru Ibrahim, on Thursday stalled the trial of a businesswoman, Susan Chagwa in the FCT High Court.

The police charged Chagwa and her company, Dorvita Properties Limited with four counts bordering on criminal conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence.

At the resumed court sitting, the defence counsel, Prince Uwagboau told the court that Ibrahim who was supposed to be cross-examined was not in court.

” The witness has been on official assignment in Damaturu, Yobe.

”He was supposed to arrive yesterday, but he called to say he was in Maiduguri, Borno for another assignment.

“In this circumstance, we pray y for an adjournment, “Uwagboau said.

The prosecution counsel, Caleb Echoga however opposed the application.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf adjourned the matter until April 15 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution alleged that the defendant, a director of the said company obtained N6million from one Mr Adam Nuhu between Jan.11 and Feb.18, 2023.

He alleged that the defendant collected the money under false pretence of selling plot No.4, Carmel Estate, Cadastral Zone, Kafe District, Abuja to Nuhu.

Echoga added that the defendant committed breach of trust and converted the money to her use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 1(1)(a)(b)(c) and punishable under 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act, 2006.

The prosecution said the offence also contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.(NAN)

By Joy Kaka