Mr Olawale Olokode, the Commissioner of Police in Osun, on Friday said that N600,000 was stolen by armed robbers during an attack on a commercial bank in Okuku on Thursday.

Okuku is a community in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state.

Olokode state this in a statement released to newsmen by the spokesperson for the Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Friday in Osogbo.

He said that the armed robbers forced a staffer of the bank to open the bank’s Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), from where they stole the amount.

He said that the robbers intercepted the staffer of the bank, while trying to lock the rear exit door of the bank, after the close of business.

The CP said that an attempt to open the other ATM machines and bank vault by the armed robbers was aborted due to quick response from the Police and other security outfits.

Olokode, who said that he had paid an on-the -spot assessment to the scene of the robbery, and confirmed that two persons lost their lives during the operation.

The CP appealed to the people of the state, especially those residing around Okuku and its environs, to collaborate with the Police Command by giving its officers timely information.

He said such would assist them in arresting criminals.

Olokede assured the people of the state of their safety, adding that necessary security measures had been put in place to forestall future recurrence. (NAN)

