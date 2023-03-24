N5bn Fraud: ICPC drags Ojerinde, children, six companies to court

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has dragged the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde to court over N5 billion fraud.

The former JAMB boss, six private companies linked to him and four of his children were charged before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, for their involvement in official corruption and conspiracy to conceal fraud.

In a 17-count charge, the anti-corruption agency accused Prof. Ojerinde of diverting money meant for JAMB, while serving as head of the agency between 2008 to 2015.

Ojerinde was further accused of creating six shell companies and running accounts under fictitious names to divert government money into private use.

The children also charged before the Federal High Court, Maitama are Mary Funmilayo, a one-time House of Representatives member; Olumide Abiodun, and Adedayo and Oluwaseun Adeniyi.

The indicted companies include: Sapati International Schools Ltd, Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Ltd, Trillium Learning Centre, Cheng Marbles Ltd and Standout Institute Ltd.

The accused persons couldn’t take their plea in the court on Friday due to the absence of the children.

Justice Ekwo, however, granted permission to the request by the ICPC counsel, Mr. Henry Emore, to serve the accused persons through their counsel who was in court.

The judge adjourned the matter to April 19, 2023 for trial.