N50m damages suit: Court fixes Jan. 27 for report of settlement

Justice Sanusi Kado of the National Industrial Court, on Tuesday fixed Jan. 27 for a report on settlement in a suit filed by a suspended staff member of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

The suspended staff member, Dr Charles Alfred, filed the N50 million in damages suit challenging his expulsion, suspension and non-payment of salaries.

The claimant’s counsel, Peter Asimegbe informed the court that the parties were exploring the option of an out-of-court settlement as they were already in talks with the defendants.