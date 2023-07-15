N500bn Palliative: Kano govt refutes criticising FG’s sharing formula

By Aminu Garko

The Kano State Government has dismissed as false reports insinuating that it had criticised President Bola Tinubu’s N500 billion palliative sharing formula.

The state deputy governor, Aminu Abdulsalam-Gwarzo, gave the clarification in a statement by his Press Secretary, Ibrahim Shauibu, on Saturday in Kano.

He said the reports falsely claimed that the deputy governor criticised the Tinubu led-administration for the allocation of N500 billion to support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) through the Bank of Industry (BoI).

The statement reads in part: “Gwarzo had referred to a news segment he watched on Thursday morning featuring Sen. Ali Ndume, who expressed concern about the allocation formula.

“The deputy governor made this reference while receiving a delegation from the Kano Cooperative Society at the Government House, Kano, as they commemorated the 2023 International Day of Cooperatives.

“Nowhere in the deputy governor’s statement did he mentioned the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The allocation formula has been designed even before President Tinubu assumed office.

“Therefore, the reports misinterpreted Gwarzo’s comments, failing to grasp the essence of his statement”.

The statement further quoted Gwarzo as reaffirming government commitment under the leadership of Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf to remain steadfast towards supporting President Tinubu’s vision for a peaceful and united Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

