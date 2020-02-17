N50.2b Highway Contract: Buhari has done South South, South East ‘great favour’, says Ita Enang

By Danlami Nmodu

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the approval for the award of a N50.2bn contract for the dualization of the outstanding portion of Calabar – Odukpani – Itu – Ikot Ekpene Federal highway.

Enang in a press release, described Buhari’s gesture as a “great favour to the people of South South/South East and indeed the Nation.”

The Presidential aide’s statement reads: “On the approval for award of the above project at N50.2 billion naira at penultimate Wednesday Federal Executive Council, I, on behalf of the people of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Abia states, and indeed the commuting public, do express sincere appreciation to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for this great favour to the people of South South/South East and indeed the Nation.

“This road, constructed in 1976 as single lane is now for dualization from Calabar – Odukpani in Cross River State – Itu – Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State leading to the yet to be awarded section of Ikot Ekpene (Akwa Ibom) to Aba in Abia States.

“Your Excellency and the Federal Executive Council have by this breathed life into the economy of the South South & South East, this road being the economic Artery of the two zones and indeed lightened the sufferings of the commuting public.

“Let me express special appreciation to His Excellency, the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, and the entire Ministry of Works & Housing; Distinguished Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, CON, the immediate past Minister of Budget & National Planning who worked hand in hand with me to capture the funds in the Appropriation process.

He also said “Special thanks go to Senator Danjuma Goje, Emeritus Chairman of the Senate Appropriation Committee and former Gombe State Governor for helping hands.

“We pray the Ministers of Works & Housing and that of Finance, Budget and National Planning to please assist the take off and sustenance of the project for completion within the contractual timeframe by making adequate budgetary provisions annually.

“To the Secretary, Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and his team at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), a big thank you as we together make more impact in the South South/South East geopolitical zones.”