N4.2trn road projects: North East cries of marginalisation

By Haruna Salami

The North East geopolitical zone has alleged that the Federal Government’s approval of N4.2 trillion for the construction of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and other major road projects nationwide he marginilised the region.

In a motion sponsored by Senator Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central) ecalled that the Federal Executive Council meeting of Monday, 3rd February, 2025 approved the sum of N4.2 trillion for the construction of Lagos-Calabar road and other major highways and bridges across the country.

Although Goje, who is the chairman of North East Senators Forum to commended Tinubu for these massive road infrastructure projects, which were conceived to deliberately address the deplorable state of Federal road networks nationwide and reconstruction/rehabilitation of some, in line with the policy thrust of the present government, the North East was grossly neglected.

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North) while seconding the motion said the North East is the most neglected part of the country.

He urged his colleagues to support the motion to address the marginalisation of the region.

Goje in the motion said it was imperative to note that in the laudable road projects, the North – East has only two projects, that is, Yola – Fufore – Gurin Road in Adamawa State (N11.81 Billion); and Lamido Road in Taraba State (N7.68 Billion), out of the approved sum of N4.2 trillion.

Goje noted that apart from these two road projects in the North – East, there are other very important road networks, which are in bad conditions, such as: the Bauchi – Gombe road; Biu – Gombe road; Potiskum – Gombe road; Darazo – Gombe road; Numan – Jalingo road; Yola – Mubi road; Yola – Michika – Madagali – Gwoza – Bama road, Ngorore – Mayo Belwa – Zing – Jalingo; Mayo Belwa – Jada – Ganye; Biu – Gombi – Maranraba; Biu – Damboa – Maiduguri; and Biu – Damaturu, among others, which desperately require serious reconstruction and rehabilitation.

According to him, “the North – East is the only Zone that is not connected to the SUPER HIGHWAY PROJECT, embarked upon by this administration.

From the breakdown of the highway projects, as listed in in two national newspapers of Tuesday, 4th February, 2025 and of Wednesday, 5th February, 2025, respectively as follows: Lagos – Calabar Highway; Delta State Access Road; Anambra State Access Road; Lagos – Ibadan Express Way; Auchi – Edo Section; Benin Airport Area Section; Third Mainland Bridge; Ado Ekiti – Igede Road Project; Onitsha Owerri Express Way; Abia & Enugu States Road Projects; Udukpani Junction – Apeti Central Section of Calabar – Ikom – Ogoja Road; Abeokuta – Ajibo Road – Iyanan Mosa Road in Ogun State; Adulu – Ajibu Road in Anambra State; Umuahia – Ikuano – Ikot-Ekpene Road; Umuahia – Umudike; Ijebu – Igbotita in Ogun State; Lokoja – Benin Road; Musasa – Jos Route; Agaya Kachia – Baro Road in Niger State; Yola – Fufore – Gurin Road in Adamawa State; and Karim Lamido Road in Taraba State.

However, he commended President Tinubu for this bold initiative as it will go along way to “improve effective transport system as well as address the challenges of insecurity, as criminal elements had taken advantage of the deplorable nature of highway road networks to perpetrate their nefarious and dastardly acts”.

Many of the senators who contributed to the debate on the motion lamented the deplorable condition of roads in their constituencies and advised that the Minister of Works David Umahi be invited to appear before the upper chamber to explain what he has done about the list of federal roads in deplorable condition and require urgent attention.

However, Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East) told his colleagues that the motion under discussion is specific on North East and should not be diluted, adding that if anyone has issues in his or her constituency should bring their own motion at another day.

After heated debate, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio went to the prayers of the motion, which “urged the Federal Government to extend the Renewed Hope Super Highway Road Project to the North – East, so as to ensure full inclusion of the Zone into the mainstream economic activities of the country.

“Urge the Federal Government of Nigeria to, as a matter of necessity, approve the rehabilitation of all deplorable roads across the country”.

The Senate finally resolved “commend the Federal Government for embarking on these ambitious and laudable projects that would go a long way to guarantee socio-economic and political wellbeing of the citizenry of this country”.