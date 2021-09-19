N3bn Slop Oil sale: CNPP commends Presidency over invitation to NNPC GMD, seeks open probe

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said a report on the summoning of the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, to the presidential Villa over the suspicious N3 billion slop oil sale is a welcome development.

The CNPP, in a statement issued in Abuja by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari should summon the courage to institute a public enquiry into the fishy deal.

According to the statement, “the Presidency has taken the right step by summoning the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari as reported in the media but President Muhammadu Buhari must go beyond secret enquiries.

“We demand a full open investigation into the matter.

“The CNPP and a coalition of national civil society organisations had issued a statement of the development. A petition to the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is already being worked out.

“However, we strongly commend the presidency on the first step it has taken.

“Every individual and group involved in the disposal of the 30 million litres of slop oil through backyard public procurement procedures must be made to account for their deeds”, the statement read.

