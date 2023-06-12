N3bn released for Nigeria Air not completely spent – Sirika

By Gabriel Agbeja

Sen. Hadi irika, the former Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, has said that the three billion naira released by the Federal Government towards establishing Nigeria Air is not completely spent.

Sirika made this known on Sunday in Abuja while speaking to newsmen on the issue of the national airline.

According to him, from 2016 to 2023, the budget for the Nigeria Air is 5bn, and only 3 billion was released, and up till today, the money has not been completely spent.

He said the government of Nigeria did not pay a dime for the Nigeria Air to come for the unveiling on May 26.

“It is ridiculous to think that we’ll hire and paint an aircraft for N138Bn, which could get us five new Boeing 777max.

“We are responsible people and the general public should approach Ministry of Information and apply for the right of information to see for themselves.

“The House committee chairman on aviation asked for 5 per cent of Nigeria Air for himself and his people. I asked him to approach the owners of the airline,” he said.

According to him, former President Olusegun Obasanjo handed Nigeria Airways to his friend company, Arik Air, which is indebted to the tune of over N300bn, of which Nigeria taxpayers money is N250bn via AMCON.

“So, do we hand it over to Arik?” he asked, rhetorically. (NAN)

