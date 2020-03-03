N35bn Arms Procurement Scam : Prince Kayode denies involvement

Former Attorney General of the Federation,Prince Adetokunbo Kayode SAN has denied news reports alleging his involvement in arms procurement scam under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The report had alleged that a sum of N35 billion naira arm contract was diverted out of which a contractor alleged he gave $240,000 to Mike Oghiadome jnr to give his father and Prince Kayode.

In a statement in Abuja signed by Tunji Salawu Esq,the report was described as unfounded and false.The rejoinder reads as follows:

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication in some newspapers in which a contractor was alleged to have given $240,000 to Mr Mike Oghi adomhe Jnr to give to his father and Prince Adetokunbo Kayode SAN in respect to a 2008 arms contract. There is no iota of truth in the said allegation. The medium did a lot of disservice to its self by not seeking reaction from Prince Kayode before going to press .

“It is on record that Mr Oghiadome Jnr has consistently refused any suggestion that he took any money from the contractor and that he never gave any money to Prince Kayode. Also, the mixed up in the narrative of the contractor is glaring. As a minister, Prince Kayode had no hand in the processing of contracts-that is the turf of the Tenders Board. Approval is by the President. Two, Prince Kayode was not the Defence Minister when the alleged contract was issued. Kayode was the 8th Minister in 9 years between 2002 and 2011. He left office in 2011.

“It is expected that the media should have asked for his reaction before publication. This regrettably was not done. The public must discountenance this baseless allegation. Prince Kayode never collected any money from any contractor on any defence contract. Please keep him out of any smear campaign”,the statement concluded.