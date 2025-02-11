N30bn theft: Sigma Golf to wind up, forfeit 6.2bn Keystone Bank shares

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday ordered forfeiture to the Federal Government, of Sigma Golf Nig. Ltd. rights, title and interest in 6,250,000,000 units of the Keystone Bank Ltd

By Adenike Ayodele

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday ordered forfeiture to the Federal Government, of Sigma Golf Nig. Ltd. rights, title and interest in 6,250,000,000 units of the Keystone Bank Ltd. ordinary shares of N1.00 each.

The court also ordered winding up of the company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi gave the order in a judgment in Lagos.

The judgment followed guilty plea by the Chairman of the company, Umaru Hamidu-Modigbo, who represented the company.

The chairman pleaded guilty to an amended six-count charge brought against Sigma Golf by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge bothered on conspiracy to steal, stealing, transfer of property derived from an illegal act with the aim of concealing the origin and evade the legal consequences.

Sigma Golf had entered a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.

The company was arraigned alongside a former Managing Director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru.

While Sigma Golf pleaded guilty to the six-count charge, Kuru, pleaded not guilty.