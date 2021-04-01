A High Court in Kano on Thursday, reserved judgment in a suit by filed the PDP seeking N300 million in damages against the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) for alleged unlawful insertion of its logo in the ballot papers during the Jan.16 council elections.

The Kano PDP Chairman, Shehu Sagagi and Secretary Jamilu Danbatta, through their counsel Mr Bashir Yusuf, approached the court seeking the interpretation of Section 221 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and Section 89 of Electoral Act and section 7 (8) of Kano State Local Government Election Law.

The respondents are the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission(KANSIEC) and Chairman, Prof Garba Sheka.

Justice Ibrahim Karaye ordered all counsel in the suit to submit the legal authorities they cited in their addresses.

Karaye said the court will inform all parties and their counsel of the date fixed for judgment.

Earlier , Yusuf, told the court that the KANSIEC unlawfully included the PDP logo and symbol in the ballot papers without their interest and consent.

Yusuf argued that PDP had earlier informed KANSIEC of their intention not to participate in the election.

He prayed the court to award N300 million in damages in favour of his client.

In his response, counsel to KANSIEC, Mr Ibrahim Nassarawa, filed an application seeking the court to dismiss the suit alleging that the suit lacks merit.

He added that the plaintiffs did not suffer any damages, stressing that the case should be declared dead on arrival.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that PDP in its prayers, is also asking the court to interpret if a candidate without being sponsored by a party can participate in an election.(NAN)

