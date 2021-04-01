N300m damages: Court reserves judgment in PDP’s suit against Kano electoral commission

 A High Court in on Thursday, reserved judgment in a suit by filed PDP seeking N300 million  in damages against State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) unlawful insertion its logo in ballot papers during Jan.16 council elections.

PDP Chairman, Shehu Sagagi and Secretary Jamilu Danbatta, through counsel Mr Bashir Yusuf, approached the court seeking the interpretation Section 221 the Constitution Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and Section 89 of Electoral Act and section 7 (8) of State Local Government Election Law.

The respondents are the State Independent Electoral Commission(KANSIEC) and  Chairman, Prof Garba Sheka.

Justice Ibrahim Karaye ordered all counsel in the suit to submit the legal  authorities they cited in addresses.

Karaye said the court will inform all parties and counsel the date fixed for judgment.

Earlier , Yusuf, told the court that the KANSIEC unlawfully included the PDP logo and symbol in the ballot papers without their interest and consent.

Yusuf argued that PDP had earlier informed KANSIEC of their intention not to participate in the election.

He prayed the court to award N300 million in damages in favour of his client.

In his response, counsel to KANSIEC, Mr  Ibrahim Nassarawa, filed an application seeking the court to dismiss the suit alleging that the suit lacks merit.

He added that the plaintiffs did not suffer any damages, stressing that the case should be declared dead on arrival.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that PDP in its prayers, is also asking the court to interpret if a without being sponsored by a party can participate in an election.(NAN)

