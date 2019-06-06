N3.4m debt: Court fixes June 24 for ruling in ex-Enyimba FC coach’s suit

The National Industrial Court, Abuja on Tuesday fixed June 24 to rule in the suit filed by former Coach of Enyimba International F.C., Samson Unuanel, over alleged unpaid N3.450 million sign-on- fee.

When the matter came up for hearing of motion on notice, which raised two issues by the defence counsel, Mr. Chidike Iheukwumere, he informed the court that they were going to withdraw the second prayer.

Issue number one sought the court to strike out the suit for lacking merit and the second issue prayed that in the alternative, the matter be transferred to the Owerri Division of the court.

Iheukwumere informed the court that the motion on notice was supported by an eight-paragragh affidavit.

He further argued that said he has filed written address relying on it as their oral submission.

The presiding judge, Justice Kiyersohot Damulak, directed him to adopt his written address.

At the end of Iheukwumere’s adoption, the claimant counsel Akeem Olasupo who appeared with Ayodele Justice informed the court, that in response to the defendant’s motion on notice, they had filed reply on point of law.

Olasupo in addition said they were relying on all point of law raised as submission to the defendant’s motion on notice and adopted same.

He also urged the court to discountenance the defence argument; citing Section 21, sub rule 2 and 3.

Damulak thereafter adjourned the matter until June 24 for ruling.

The claimant, Unuanel in his statement of facts said he was employed as Chief coach by the defendant for a season contract panning through 2009/2010 football season.

He further averred that he was placed on sign-on-fee of N5.5 million and at the expiration of the contract in 2011, he was only paid the sum of N1.750 million and later an additional installment of N300,000, totaling N2.050 million.

The coach said he approached the court to seek redress when the defendant failed to pay the remaining balance of N3.450 million.

Unuanel, who is the current Coach of Osun United, is also seeking for an order of the court for payment of N100 million as general damages and another N10 million for cost of prosecuting the suit.

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN), reports that Unuanel was a former Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes, Sunshine Stars Coach and Assistant Coach of Nigeria’s Women National team, Super Falcons.

NAN also reports that the coach had filed a similar suit against Sunshine Stars of Ondo before the same court.(NAN)

