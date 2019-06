N3.4bn fraud: Emirate Council confirms receipt of query

The Kano Emirate Council has confirmed receipt of the query sent to the Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ll by the State Governmentover alleged misappropriationof N3.4 billion.

Alhaji Mahe Bashir Wali, the Walin Kano and senior member of the emirate council, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

He, however, explained that the council would have to meet and deliberate on the query before responding.

“Yes, we (Emirate Council) received the query yesterday (Thursday, June 6), but the council could not respond to it immediately because we have to look into the content of the query before we respond.

“The government wants to hear the response of the emir about the allegation but there is no way we can respond to the query without looking at it critically,” he said.

He assured that the emirate council would respond appropriately as requested by the government, “but we have to sit with the emir and analyse it before responding”.

NAN recalls that the state government on Thursday queried the firsy class monarch over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion between 2014 and 2017.

The cabinet office confirmed serving the query in its letter with reference number SSG/off/03/03/V.1, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

According to the letter, the Emir was expected to respond to the issues raised within 48 hours of receipt of the letter to government to enable it take appropriate action.

“In the light of the foregoing, therefore, I am to request you to give satisfactory explanations on the allegations raised within 48 hours of the receipt of this letter to government to take appropriate decision on the issue,” it said.

NAN also recalls that the State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had on June 3, recommended the suspension of the emir over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Emirate Council under the present Emir.

The Commission had in its interim report of investigation with reference number PCAC/GEN/6/VOL.1, addressed to Cabinet Office, recommended that the Emir and all aides inDicted by the findings be suspended so as not to interfere with further investigations. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print