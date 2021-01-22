N2m credit alert sends Ilorin driver to jail

A Kwara High Court, sitting in Ilorin, on Friday sentenced a commercial driver, Adetunji Oluwasegun to two years imprison for a fraud amounting to N2 million.

The Ilorin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Monday, Jan. 18, arraigned Oluwasegun on a one-count charge bordering on stealing.

The defendant was accused of dishonestly obtained N2 million from one Sherifat Sanni between July and August 2020