N2bn fraud trial: EFCC to appeal Oronsaye’s acquittal

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it will appeal against the Federal High Court judgment, which acquitted a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Stephen Oronsaye, of N2 billion fraud.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known on Monday in Abuja, while reacting to the judgment.

The commission had charged Oronsaye and others with N2 billion money laundering.

Dismissing the charge, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, held that the commission failed to establish the charges against the defendants.

The commission, however, said that the trial judge erred by overlooking the evidence of the 21 witnesses called by the prosecution in the course of the trial, as well as the confessional statement of one of the defendants, Osarenkhoe Afe.

“It has, therefore, decided to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal,” Uwujaren said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oronsaye’s corruption trial commenced in 2015 when he was docked alongside Osarenkhoe Afe, the Managing Director, Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited and three companies.

The companies included Cluster Logistic Limited; Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited.

The first and second defendants, were accused of using the companies as vehicles to siphon public funds to the tune of N2 billion through contract fraud between 2010 and 2011.

They were prosecuted on an amended 27 counts charge. (NAN)