N29bn ground rent debt: FCTA hires five law firms

Determined to carry out its mandate of recovering the over N29 billion Ground Rents owed the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), by property owners, the Coordinating Committee on the Recovery of debts has hired the services of five law firms for diligent prosecution of defaulters.

The Committee has thus met severally with the representatives of the law firms, mostly Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), who have been tasked with preparing legal documents to commence full legal fireworks against the defaulting titleholders.

Already, letters serving as last warning to such defaulters are being dispatched, as the government is committed to recover every dime owed the Administration.

It may be recalled that the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adesola Olusade recently inaugurated a debt recovery committee with the mandate to recover the outstanding debts owed the FCT Administration with particular interest in ground rents and other sundry fees in the Land Administration as well as other Land related departments.

Accordingly, all property owners owing the FCT Administration must brace up, because a searchlight is being beamed on all defaulters and it is not going to be business as usual.

The FCT Administration decided to set up this Coordinating Committee due to the failure of titleholders to pay the prescribed land charges, despite several appeals and notices served on the affected property owners.

The Coordinating Committee is poised to take advantage of this robust partnership with these highly professional legal firms in Abuja with the hope of prosecuting multiple cases arising from recovery processes.

The Recovery Committee has advised that it is more honorable and responsible for property owners to rush and clear their outstanding debts, because the government needs these monies to fund the infrastructural development that is needed for the development of the Federal Capital Territory.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

