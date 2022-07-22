N21 bn needed to complete NASS rehabilitation – FCT Minister

By Haruna Salami

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello has disclosed that N21 billion naira will be needed to complete the rehabilitation of the National Assembly complex, Abuja.



The Minister stated this Thursday during an oversight visit by the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT to projects being executed by the present government in the territory.

The National Assembly complex (White House) was built between 1996–1999 and houses the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers as well as the offices of the Legislative Aides and staff of the National Assembly has never witnessed any major rehabilitation.



The initial contract sum for the current rehabilitation was N30 billion out which N9.317 billion has been paid to the contractors, leaving a balance of N21.029 billion to complete the job.

It will be recalled that the sum required to rehabilitate the National Assembly has generated a lot of criticism from Nigerians, with some erroneously accusing the federal lawmakers as being the one behind the high figures.



Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senate Committee on the FCT, Tolu Odebiyi has stated that oversight function of the National Assembly is not for witchunting.

He stated this during the committee’s oversight to projects executive by the FCT.

