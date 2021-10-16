N20bn bailout: Kogi demands apology from EFCC

Kogi State Government on Friday demanded apology the and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged “embarrassment” of dragging to court over N20 billion bailout fund.

The Commissioner for Information in Kogi, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, stated the government’s at the presentation of awards to senior who participated in the GYB Essay for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Editors in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that EFCC had on Friday told the court that was longer pursuing the case after the state government had given its commitment to return the to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Fanwo said was unfortunate that the commission ignored thorough explanations by the state government on the matter; but chose to heed allegations from “hired guns.”

He added that was unfortunate that the commission chose to believe allegations that fixed N19 billion out of the amount in a new generation bank.

The commissioner challenged the commission to exhibit professionalism in its affairs, noting, however, that the state government was yet to receive details of the judgement.

Fanwo declared that the state government would address the media after receiving the Certified True Copy of the judgment.

The commission withdrew the suit the forfeiture of N20 billion bail-out funds granted to the Kogi State Government by a new generation bank.

The money, which was meant for the payment of civil servants was alleged to have domiciled in an interest-yielding account with the bank by officials of the state government.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the order of withdrawal on Friday sequel to a motion filed and argued by EFCC counsel, Mr Kemi Pinheiro (SAN),  leading Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.

Pinheiro listed six grounds upon which the judge granted the prayer, adding that “the EFCC is a responsible body”.

grounds was that questions resulting in the commencement of the suit had clarified, and an intention had shown to return the sum of N19.4 billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria. (NAN)

