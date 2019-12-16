N200bn: We’ve established evidence against Yari – Zamfara SSG

The government of Zamfara, says it had evidence against immediate past administration of Abdul’aziz Yari on fraud cases being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), involving N200 billion.

Alhaji Bala Bello amaru, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, revealed this to news men in Sokoto, shortly after the takeover of 53 tricycles recovered by the Sokoto zonal office of the EFCC, from a contractor.

According to him, “If we are to go by the petitions before the state government, the amount involved is about N2 trillion. Even the social media reports N900bn. But we are working on official records, and the amount under investigation is N200 billion.

“The recoveries made by the EFCC will support the state government in fight against poverty as well add value to its economy. It will also empower individuals by uplifting their socio-economic status,” Maru told journalists.

He assured that the state government would continue to support the fight against corruption.

“We are obliged to give information and documents that will assist EFCC on their mandate to rid the state and nation of financial crimes and corrupt activities,” he stressed.