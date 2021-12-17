N19.3bn Kogi Bailout Fund: EFCC challenges interim injunction, case adjourned till Jan 27

December 17, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Anti-Graft, News 0



A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, 17, 2021, adjourned till January 27, 2022, hearing of the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the interim injunction order of the court restraining it from taking any action in respect of the N19.3billion Kogi bailout funds recovered from a hidden account in Sterling Bank.

The EFCC had on November 19, 2021 announced the recovery following the return of the funds to the Central Bank of by Sterling Bank.

However, the Kogi State Government, Accountant General of the State, Momoh Jibrin and  Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Makadam Agiri dragged the Commission to court alleging that the publication of the recovery Commission’s facebook page is defamatory and demanded a retraction and payment of N35billion damages.

The court presided over by justice J.J Mjebi also granted applicants’ request for, among others, “An interim injunction restraining the 1 Defendant/Respondent, its allies, agents, representatives, associates or whoever is acting for them or them from doing anything either by inviting officials of the 1 Claimant or requesting for any document with respect to the issue involving Account No 0073572696 or any other account purportedly belonging to the 1 Claimant/Applicant domiciled with Sterling Bank Plc or any other bank registered and operating in or otherwise relating to or pertaining to the affairs of the first claimant whatsoever, or its employees, appointees or associates pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for Interlocutory Injunction.”

It had fixed 17, for hearing of the motion on notice.

However, at the resumed sitting today, a team of lawyers representing the EFCC and led by J.S Okutepa, SAN, moved a motion asking the court to set aside its interim injunction restraining the Commission from doing anything in respect of account number 0073572696 or any account belonging to the 1 applicant.

Justice Mjebi consequently adjourned until January 27, 2022 for hearing of the motion.

Tags: , ,