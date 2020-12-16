N182bn, judgment debt, Ogoni, communities institute, contempt, case against CBN, governor

Ogoni communities in Rivers have instituted a contempt proceeding against the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The charge is over his alleged refusal to order payment of N182 billion to them.

The N182 billion was awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company over its oil spillage that affected Ogoni land.

The Ogoni people, represented by Mr Lucious Nwosu (SAN), filed the contempt charge praying the court to commit the CBN governor to prison for allegedly disregarding a court order that awarded the money to the Ogoni people.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, Nwosu decried the absence of the CBN governor in court.