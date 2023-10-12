N170bn Loan For Capital Projects: Save Enugu Group Tackles Labour Party, HURIWA

Frontline sociopolitical pressure group, the Save Enugu Group (SEG) has carpeted the state chapter of the Labour Party (LP) and the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) over their criticisms of the Enugu State Government’s N170 billion loan to fund capital projects and attract investors to the state.In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Pascal Okolo (JP), the group noted that “so long as a loan is not for consumption, there is nothing wrong with it”.Tackling the Labour Party in the state, the Save Enugu Group, which is known for putting past administrations on its feet, noted that “the Labour Party shot itself on the foot when it claimed that “the purpose of the loan was not stated but, we (Labour Party) are strongly persuaded that (the) purpose is tailored towards self enrichment and satisfaction of personal greed.”“The Labour Party equally, and rightly so, acknowledged the dare need for massive infrastructural provision in the state as the party added that, “Sadly, the level of infrastructural decay in Enugu is nothing to cheer about…”, which is a substantial fact, that Enugu State needs to improve of the infrastructural and legacy projects left behind by the last administration.“The loan, which Enugu State Labour Party claim to be a purposeless borrowing, was clearly and widely reported in the media to be for infrastructure that would attract investors to the state.“The Labour Party should cure itself first before crucifying the Enugu State government as a Labour Party administration in Abia State just took a loan, also running into billions, for the same purpose of improving the well-being of the people.“On its part, HURIWA is merely seeking attention because its grouse was hinged on the speedy approval of the loan by the Enugu State House of Assembly, assuming that “the people of Enugu State have been left in the dark concerning the specifics of this loan and how it will serve the state’s betterment.”“It must be noted that the Save Enugu Group, will continue to stand on the side of the people; and in this regard, the people of Enugu State need urgent infrastructural transformation of their state. They are not interested in the ceremonies and unnecessary bureaucracies HURIWA is concerned about.“In its tradition, the Save Enugu Group will be the first to raise alarm if there is any hocus-pocus after now as regards to the useage of the loan. But, as for the people of Enugu State, they don’t have patience for a government that is foot-dragging.“We have found in Governor Peter Mbah, a man prepared to govern, not out for ceremonies and business as usual.“Therefore, the Peter Mbah administration needs the support of all stakeholders in Enugu State until it fails to deliver, not these unnecessary distractive assumptions by both Labour Party and HURIWA”, the SEG stated.

