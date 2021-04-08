



The Advocates for Transparency and Accountability (ATA) and Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR) have faulted claims by Dr. George Uboh, CEO of Panic Alert Security System (PASS) that he was being owed over $44million from judgment debts by the Nigerian Governors Forum.



The groups in a statement in Abuja, Thursday, said “enough was enough” and threatened to drag the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, Uboh and other acclaimed creditors if they continue to insist on being paid for services not rendered.



“We have followed with keen interest attempts by certain individuals to claim monies running into billions from state and local governments in the name of having facilitated refunds of certain funds to these tier of governments.



“We are particularly piqued that despite several oppositions to these payments and claims, individuals such as Dr. George Uboh have continued to make threats and insist on being paid even when there are doubts over their claims.



“We challenge Dr. Uboh to make public the letter of his engagement by the Nigerian Governors Forum because we are aware that when he was engaged on June 15, 2014 it was explicitly stated that “your consultancy remuneration will be determined by the Governors,” the statement signed by Danladi Adamu and Mustapha Isa for the groups stated.



According to them, Uboh’s consultancy was terminated in December 2014 as he failed to adhere to his terms of engagement, therefore lacks any claims to any payment.



“It is not enough for Uboh and his co-travellers to continue to rabble rouse in the media when the courts are there. If he were so sure of his facts, he should simply approach the courts and seek for redress. All these grandstanding amounts to nothing. We therefore urge him to desist from the mudslinging and nebulous claims of being owed some phantom millions or be ready to meet us in court,” Adamu and Isa warned.

