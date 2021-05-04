N150m Fraud: Appeal Court Dismisses Suspect’s Bail Appeal

The of Appeal, Lagos Division, has dismissed an application filed a suspected fraudster, Nelson Emuobosa Omo-Ode, challenging the ruling of the Special Offences , Ikeja, Lagos denying him bail.

Omo-Ode, a 34--old Administration graduate of the Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan College, Malaysia, arrested on July 18, 2019 at his residence at the Address Homes, Onikani Foreshore Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, following a petition received the Commission about his suspicious lifestyle.

Investigations showed that over N150, 000,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Million ) had passed through his account in recent time, which he could account for.

He subsequently arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a three-count charge bordering retention of proceeds of criminal conduct to the tune of N150m.

He pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him, thereby leading to his trial.

During the trial, the prosecution counsel, S.. Daji presented four witnesses before closing his case against the defendant.

The defendant’s application for bail refused the .

Dissatisfied with the decision of the Court, the defendant, through his counsel, Kolawole Salami, appealed against the ruling.  

In the judgment delivered via zoom on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Appellate Court dismissed the defendant’s appeal as lacking in merit.

The case has been adjourned till May 19, 2021 for the adoption of final written addresses.

