N14.7m damages: Court dismisses ex-NICON Hotel employee’s suit

#TrackNigeria: The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking N14.7 million in damages filed by Mr Olubunmi Ademosu, a former staff of Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, for lack of evidence.

The claimant, Ademosu, approached the Court to seek redress over his former employer’s alleged failure to pay N2.7 million deducted from his salary after his resignation.

The claimant said that he voluntarily resigned from the hotel’s employment after five years of service from 2009 to 2014.

According to him, while in the employment of the hotel, monthly deductions were made as contribution towards the purchase of a car.

He also claimed that the respondent owed him the sum of N2 million as his entitlement and severance benefit.

The claimant further sought for the sum of N10 million as general damages and another N850,000 as cost of prosecuting the suit.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Rakiya Haastrup said the Pay Slip Advice presented by the claimant to support his claim of monthly deductions by the defendant did not have the defendant’s seal, signature or stamp on it.

“In effect, the authenticity of the document has been questioned. More so, it is quite settled on the fact that an unsigned document carries no probative value and is useless as means of proving the claims of its content,” she said.

Haastrup further said that the claims regarding sums allegedly deducted by the hotel as car loan contributions could not be granted in the absence of any credible evidence in support of the claims.

The judge said that the claimant having failed to prove by cogent and credible evidence his main claim of contributions towards purchase of a car, therefore could not succeed also on his other claims of severance benefit, damages and cost of suit against the defendant.

The judge concluded by saying that all the reliefs sought by the claimant in the suit, failed in its entirety and accordingly dismissed the suit .(NAN)