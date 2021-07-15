N11.5bn fraud: Alao-Akala, others have case to answer- Court

 An State High Court, in Ibadan, Thursday ruled that a former Governor of State, Adebayo Alao-Akala and two , have case to answer in a N11.5 billion fraud case.Alao-Akala; Hosea Agboola, former State Commissioner for Local and Chieftaincy Matters and Femi Babalola, an Ibadan-based businessman, had filed a no case submission the charges levelled against them the and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), after closing its case.In his ruling, Justice Olalekan Owolabi, held that the defendants to enter defence the charges of conspiracy, obtaining money false pretences and award of contract without budgetary provision.Owolabi, while overruling the no case submission, said that the defendants to enter defence those charges.

He, however, discharged Alao-Akala on the charges of acquiring property with money allegedly derived an illegal act and concealing ownership of such property.The judge said the witnesses called the prosecutor failed to link evidence to the acquired property, and as well, failed to prove genuine ownership of the property.Owolabi, therefore, adjourned the case till Oct. 14, Oct.  21

and Oct. 22 for the defendants to open defence.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the defendants are facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, awarding contract without budgetary provision, obtaining money by false pretences, acquiring property with money derived an illegal act and concealing its ownership. (NAN)

