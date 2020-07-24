N-Power: Why 14,020 beneficiaries are yet to be paid stipends – Farouq

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq has said that the non-payment of 14,020 beneficiaries was because their account details already exist in other MDAs against the N-Power established rule.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister disclosed that the ministry had sent the beneficiaries data to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) for migration since April, 2020.

According to the Minister, it is the responsibility of the OAGF to credit the various accounts of the beneficiaries.

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has been drawn to the complaint of non-payment of some N-Power beneficiaries during the last exercise, with some alleging non-payment for upward of four months.

“For the records, the Ministry wishes to state that it had always processed, approved and remit necessary information for payments to the Office of the Accountant–General of the Federation (OAGF) whose responsibility it is to credit the various accounts of the beneficiaries using the GIFMIS platform as directed by FGN.

“However, after receiving complaint of non-payment by some beneficiaries who did same through the ministry, the OAGF (GIFMIS) officially wrote informing the ministry that out of the 516,600) N-Power beneficiaries data sent to OAGF for migration in April, 2020, only a total of 502,580 data have successfully migrated to the GIFMIS platform.

“While a total of Fourteen Thousand and Twenty (14,020) beneficiaries were returned because the beneficiaries’ account details already exist in other MDAs, which is against the established rule of the N-Power programme. This is verifiable,” she stated.

The Minister regrets any inconvenience this might have caused genuine and eligible beneficiaries just as the OAGF saddled with the responsibility of filtering out those denied is working assiduously to remedy the situation.

Related