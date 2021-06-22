N-Power: NGO establishes free registration centres for indigent Kano applicants

A Non Governmental Organization, Fitilar Jama’ar Kano, in collaboration with Sha’aban Sharada Foundation, has established free N-Power registration centres for applicants across all the five emirates of the state.



The Programme Co-ordinator, Khalifa Dan-Kadai, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, in Kano.



The coordinator said that the week-long programme, was scouted from the federal government under the supervision of Rep. Sha’aban Sharada, member representing Kano Municipal Federal constituency.



According to Dan-Kadai, the lawmaker’s effort was meant to ease financial difficulties faced by applicants and other challenges during the registration process.



“It is always our wish and that of the founder of the foundation, Rep. Sha’aban Sharada, member House of Representatives, to see that the youth are empowered.



“Charges in Internet cafes are very expensive and can deny some eligible applicants from applying and even benefiting.



“In each of the five Emirates of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, centres are being established for free conduct of the registration by interested applicants.



“We provided all the gadgets, including logistics and data, for the smooth conduct of the exercise,” he said.



He said that the registration which started on Saturday, June 17 would end on Wednesday, June 23.



Dan-Kadai, therefore, advised eligible youths to register for the programme, to reduce unemployment, while lauding President Muhammadu Buhari for the different Social Intervention Programmes which, he said, had helped many youths to become self -reliant. (NAN)

