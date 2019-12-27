N-Power: Minister fulfills pay promise to beneficiaries

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk has paid the October and November 2019 back-log of allowances to beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

The Minister made the payment before December 20, 2019 in line with the promise she made earlier this month and in demonstration of integrity, for which she is known.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that, the Minister had on December 2, 2019, at a press conference, promised to pay the backlog of the allowances before December 20th, 2019.

In that conference, she also explained that the payments were being processed while the Social Investment Programme (SIP), was being moved to the Ministry in line with a Presidential directive.

The N-Power programme has 500,000 volunteers who are engaged as teachers, health workers and agricultural extension officers, among other fields.

They are deployed to various locations in the country to offer services to Nigerians. Each participant is paid a stipend of N30,000, monthly.

Recall also that when the Ministry was created, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the Social Investment Programme (SIP) will be under the purview of the new Ministry.

The SIP has four components namely Conditional Cash Transfer, the N-Power programme, the Homegrown School Feeding Programme and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme.

The four programmes have over 13 million direct beneficiaries and an estimated 44 million secondary beneficiaries across the country.

The Minister assured that the kind of promptness demonstrated in the payment of the backlog as promised, will be sustained so that the programmes will continue to achieve their goals of improving the wellbeing of Nigerians.