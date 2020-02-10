N-Power lauds beneficiaries for creating businesses in Adamawa

The Federal Government has commended some N-Power beneficiaries in Adamawa for establishing businesses from their monthly income.

Mrs Mary Yuwadi, the Adamawa Focal Person of the Nigeria Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP), gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Monday.

She said the N-Power office in Yola was impressed by the way and manner some beneficiaries of the programme made savings from their little monthly income and established businesses.

“I am highly glad to announce that in 2019, about 10 N-Power beneficiary names were sent to Abuja.

“Among the 10 beneficiaries, some have succeeded in establishing business centres from their monthly savings.

“Other businesses established included Poultry, Farming, Bull fattening and Hair Barbing Saloon,’’ she said.

She said the programme was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort in trying to assist Nigerian youths to get sustainable livelihood.

Yuwadi called on the beneficiaries to always be at their places of work and to emulate their colleagues to start their own entrepreneurship outfits for sustainable self-reliance.

NAN recalls that the N-Power was introduced in 2016 by the Buhari administration to enable Nigerian youths, aged between 18 and 35, both graduates and non-graduates, to imbibe entrepreneurship culture.

An estimated 500,000 youths across the country are currently engaged in the scheme, providing services in the country’s education, health and agriculture sectors as well as local government offices with a monthly N30,000 stipend.

These programmes include N-Power Teach and Tech, Conditional Cash Transfer and School Feeding. (NAN)