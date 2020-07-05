N-Power: Kebbi approves payment of registration fees for applicants

Share the news













Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has approved the payment of registration fees for the N-Power programme for unemployed youths across the state.

This was announced by the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abba Sani Kalgo in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The free N-Power registration programme, according to the Commissioner, would commence on Monday, July 6th, 2020, at all designated centers, which include all the local government areas and Emirates Headquarters.

He further explained that, the applicants from the state capital, would be registered at the Emir of Gwandu’s Palace, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar and ICT Centre of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

“Kebbi State Ministry of Budget and Planning is calling on Youth interested in the Federal Government N-Power programme to hurry up and come for the free registration and additional information on the programme at the centres provided throughout the state.

”The registration is to start on Monday, 6th July, 2020, throughout the centres provided. Interested youths are to come with their BVN document and valid Identity Card.

“They are also requested to come along with the

original copies of their certificates and other required documents for capturing and subsequent forwarding, via internet to the N-power programme headquarter,” a statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Yahaya Sarki said.

The Commissioner further urged all those coming for the registration to wear their facemasks, maintain social and physical distancing at the registration centres.

Dr. Abba Sani Kalgo, called on the applicants, especially youths in the state to take advantage of this golden opportunity to get registered for the programme.

He also thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his sustained invaluable support to the Ministry, to carry out the excercise free of charge for the applicants.

“Because of his concern for the development and empowerment of youths in the state, the governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, directed that, the excercise be carried out free of charge throughout the state,” he said.

Related