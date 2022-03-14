N-Power: FG flags off NEXIT CBN Agric Business Investment Scheme for exited beneficiaries

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has flagged off the much awaited NEXIT/CBN Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme for exited N-Power beneficiaries Batches A and B.

Out of the 467,183 trainees who indicated interest, 75,600 will participate in the first phase of the orientation programme expected to lead up to collection of loans of up to three million Naira from the Central Bank of Nigeria if they qualify.

At the flag off ceremony which took place on Monday at the Press Centre, Radio House Abuja, the Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Bashir Nura Alkali thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s unwavering efforts in eradicating poverty in the country and for supporting and sustaining the National Social Investment Programmes.



She also congratulated the 467,183 trainees who indicated interest in the NEXIT CBN AGSMEIS programme from the 500,000 batches A and B exited beneficiaries.



Umar Farouq noted that this is the first of several other phases that will take place in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“ It has been my desire that the exited batches A and B N-Power graduate beneficiaries will not be left unattended to. In different channels, I kept on assuring these teaming youths that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has worked very closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria to realize this dream.



“Today marks the beginning of the fulfilment of this awaited training that will enable those beneficiaries that indicated interest to participate in the CBN empowerment programme.

“For ease of coordination, this training programme will be conducted in phases. Let me also inform you that all the 36 States and FCT are participating in this long awaited NEXIT training programme. A total of 75,600 participants are in this first batch of the training. We will continue to train the remaining batches in no distant time.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is committed to ensuring that the strategic objectives of all the social intervention programmes are harnessed to achieve the desired goals and objectives.



“​The N-Power programme is a critical part of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development designed to achieve the National objectives of poverty reduction and job creation. The N-Power programme is key to helping young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills that ensure they become solution providers and entrepreneurs in their communities”.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics Raphael Oraeluno charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the opportunity.

“I will want to emphasize that every trainee must see this unique opportunity as a blessing that must not be wasted. Recall how we journeyed into this. You have finally gotten this opportunity. Maintain the highest level of seriousness in all that you will be taught throughout the training programme and thereafter. As beneficiaries, you will be equipped with the necessary training that will guarantee your participation in the CBN package meant for this purpose”.

The National Coordinator, National Social Investment Programmes Dr Umar Bindir alao advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the CBN package to be self reliant.



At the end of the five day training, beneficiaries who qualify will receive Loans of up to three million Naira with a maximum tenure of seven years.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

