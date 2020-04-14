N-Power: Expect payment from Tuesday – Minister

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has said that the 500,000-strong N-Power enrollees, should expect to receive credit alerts for the outstanding payments of their monthly entitlement from Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister said that this followed the completion of due processes, in line with the rules guiding federal government’s public financial expenditure.

“Those responsible for processing the payment must do it in conformity with the necessary rules and regulations to ensure accountability.

“Now that the rules were followed strictly and the process concluded, I was given the assurance that they will start receiving credit alerts from their banks today, Tuesday, April 14, 2020,” she stated.

The Minister restated the resolve of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), including the N-Power component, to ensure transparency, effectiveness, accountability and the judicious application of public resources in running the programmes.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will along with relevant partners drive the overhauling process to ensure that the expected benefits of the NSIPs are realised in full,” she said.