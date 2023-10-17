N-Power beneficiaries to get payment of 9months backlogs

By Godfrey Godfrey

The Federal Government has said that it is ready to commence payment of backlogs to N-Power beneficiaries who are on the programme.

This was made known by the Npower National Programme Manager Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo.

Egbuwalo mentioned this during a meeting with some Npower Beneficaries at his office in Abuja, adding that the main purpose for the temporary suspension of the programme was to address all matters directly affecting beneficiaries with keen focus on the issues of delayed payments of stipends.

He added that, as a result of the temporary suspension of the programme for thorough restructuring and forensic audit, funds have been recovered from the existing payment service providers and plans have been put in place by the programme to commence disbursement of the 9 months outstanding stipends to beneficiaries from November, 2023. Payments will be carried out in installment, he noted.

While assuring all beneficiaries of complete transparency and accountability, Egbuwalo stated that in line with the new agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Npower programme will be continued as Renewed Hope Job Creation Programme (RHJCP) under the supervision of the Honourable Minister, Dr Betta Edu, which will be expanded to target 5 million beneficiaries in 5 years where 1 million youths will be absorbed each year under the graduate and non-graduate stream.

Responding, Sani Garba, a beneficiary from Yobe State who was present at the meeting noted that their concerns was mainly regarding the delayed 9 months stipends, adding that a national protest had initially been planned by different clusters of Npower beneficiaries due to inadequate information.

“Sir, as you have clearly explained the current situation of payment to us with outmost transparency, myself and other cluster of beneficiaries represented here are assuring you that we have clearly understood your position and taken your assurances, there is no need for any protest” Garba mentioned.

While encouraging all beneficiaries to keep calm as they patiently expect their payments, the cluster of beneficiaries expressed their joy over the assurances given to them for a better implementation of the programme which will ensure that no beneficiary is left behind in the renewed hope agenda of the Federal Government.

