N-Power beneficiaries demand N300bn grant, other benefits

By Chimezie Godfrey

A group of N-Power beneficiaries has taken to the street to demand for 300billion grant among other benefits, which were not part of the agreement of engagement that they signed with the Federal government.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Press, Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya issued to the press on Friday, the Ministry expressed surprised that such a protest took place, even when the outrageous demands were not part of the agreement.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, observed on Thursday 23rd of July 2020, a rally at the National Assembly which later proceeded to the Federal Secretariat Complex.

“The protesters claimed to be representatives of the Federal Government’s N-Power beneficiaries that are about to be exited.

“They requested the Federal Government to employ all the 500,000 beneficiaries as well as pay them a grant of N600, 000 each.

“The Ministry wishes to state that this demand was not part of the agreement of engagement they signed with the Federal Government, which clearly stipulated that they will be exited after 2 years,” the statement read.

The Ministry stressed that government has committed billions of Naira to the N-power beneficiaries in the last four years and that it can not afford the N300 billion grant demanded by the exiting beneficiaries.

“Furthermore, the government cannot afford the N300 billion they were asking for as grant.

“It is noteworthy to state that the FGN has expended hundreds of billions to N-POWER beneficiaries during the last 4 years and is liaising with the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, which is responsible for the payment of their stipends, to ensure that any outstanding legitimate claim is settled.

“The FG cannot afford to continue to pay the exited N-POWER beneficiaries stipends indefinitely, more so that the process of engagement of new beneficiaries has already began.

“The Ministry even though it is not a lending agency is in contact with other Ministry’s, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) such as CBN and NALDA, to see if the exited beneficiaries can key into their empowerment programmes,” the Ministry stated.

