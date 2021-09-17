N-Power Batches A & B: FG begins payment of outstanding allowances

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development has commenced the final payment of the arrears on the few outstanding allowances of Batches A and B N-Power volunteers.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq regretted the delay in the conclusion of the process.

She however noted that the process is a demonstration of the Ministry’s resolve to address this unfortunate incidence to forestall future occurrence.

She said,”Following the payment system challenges faced by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development which has been overcome, the Ministry has commenced the final payment of the arrears on the few outstanding allowances of Batches A and B N Power volunteers.

“The accounts of these 14,021 volunteers were flagged in March 2020 by the Federal Government payment system, the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), for various reasons including but not limited to:

1) beneficiaries having multiple accounts, and

2) beneficiaries account receiving other payments such as salaries and allowances from multiple Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) on permanent employment or for participating in other schemes.

“These acts violate the regulations guiding the N-Power volunteer programme and could amount to gross misconduct and corruption.”

Farouq disclosed that the ministry in collaboration with relevant government MDAs carried out detailed investigation and so far the accounts of 9,066 volunteers were cleared for final payment.

She said based on this reality, the 5 months allowance arrears of these volunteers, totaling N150,000.00 each, is currently being paid.

She added that the allowances of the remaining 4,955 is withheld pending conclusion of further investigation. Where clear violations of the agreements are established, such violators will be subjected to appropriate sanctions as stipulated by the law.

“Contrary to some insinuations in the public domain, this process is a clear demonstration of the Ministry’s resolve to address this unfortunate incidence in a transparent manner for accountability and to forestall its future occurrence.

“As it has consistently maintained, the investigation caried out by the Ministry is in the best interest of the Country and has the major goal of institutionalizing the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and ensuring its efficient management in line with Mr President’s resolve to ensure transparency and accountability in its implementation at all times.

“The Ministry regrets the delays experienced in concluding this process, but assures the public that transparency and accountability cannot be compromised in all its activities,” the Minister stated.

