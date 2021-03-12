By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has unveiled the next stage of N-Power enrolment process for Batch “C” applicants.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Alkali disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Alkali urged those who have applied for the N-Power program to visit the NASIMS website to update their personal information and records.

He stated,”The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development which is charged with the responsibility of implementing the Social Investment Programmes Nigeria – NSIP Programs, wishes to inform the general public, especially those that applied for the Npower program, that the Ministry has initiated the next stage of the enrolment process for the #Batch-C applicants.

“It is in view of the aforementioned that the Ministry is requesting all those that have applied for the N-POWER program to:

“Check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to log in to the portal.

“Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to log into the applicant portal and update their personal information and records.

“Follow the instructions provided on the portal and take the online test.”

