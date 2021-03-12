N-Power Batch ‘C’: Ministry unveils next stage of enrolment process

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social   has unveiled the next stage of -Power  enrolment process for Batch “C” applicants.

The Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Alkali disclosed this in a statement .

Alkali urged those who have applied for the -Power program to visit the NASIMS website to update their personal information and records.

He stated,”The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social   which with the responsibility of implementing the Programmes Nigeria – NSIP Programs, wishes to inform the general public, especially those that applied for the Npower program, Ministry has initiated the next stage of the enrolment process for the #Batch-C applicants.

“It in view of the aforementioned Ministry requesting all those that have applied for the -POWER program to:

“Check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to log in to the portal.

“Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to log the applicant portal and update their personal information and records.

“Follow the instructions provided on the portal and take the online .”

