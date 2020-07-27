N-Power Batch C: FG extends online application by two weeks

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has extended the N-Power Batch C online application by two weeks.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya on Sunday.

According to the statement, the online application process, which began on Friday, June 26, 2020, was to have ended Sunday, July 26, 2020.

“The extension is to afford everyone an opportunity to register online and take into cognizance difficulties some people might encounter in gaining access to the registration portal which has seen a record number of over 5 million applications.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development states that the extension has become necessary to provide an equitable and level playing field to all eligible applicants,” the statement read.

Related