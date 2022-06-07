N/East group lauds APC over choice of Lawan

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The North East Consolidated Group (NECG) has commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting the President of Senate Ahmad Lawan as the party’s consensus candidate for 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of the group, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the wisdom to consider the North East Zone for the presidency after years of seeming neglect has finally proven that loyalty, perseverance and steadfastness ultimately pays.

“Recall that the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, had announced Lawan as consensus candidate, after consultation with President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the National Working Committee of the party.

“As we congratulate Senator Lawan for scaling this primary hurdle, we wish to state our readiness to work assiduously to ensure his victory at the secondary elections.

“We wish to extend our profound appreciation to the supportive southern governors and other political stakeholders for their immense support and trust for Lawan,’’ Abubakar said. (NAN)

