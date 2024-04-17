N/East Governors pledge support for First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative

The North East Governors’ Forum has pledged their support towards uplifting the lives of Nigerian women through the Renewed Hope Initiative Women Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-WASP), a pet project of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, who is the Chairman of the forum , made this known in Maiduguri at the launch of the initiative for the North East Geo-political zone.

Zulum, who lauded the first lady for providing opportunities for women in urban and rural areas, said the forum would deliberate on the initiative and the best way to support it in empowering women and other vulnerable groups.

The governor said that agriculture was top on the state government’s programmes.

In her remarks, the North East Zone Chairman of the RHI-WASP, who is also the wife of Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Mohammed, assured the support of governors’ wives in the zone for the success pf the intiative.

Mohammed said that governors’ wives in the zone also have their pet projects to complement such initiatives of empowering the vulnerables.

Also speaking, the wife of Borno governor, Dr Falmata Zulum, said the support to women and other vulnerables has given them a sense of belonging.

She said that as chairman of the programme implementation of the RHI in Borno, she would ensure that women and the vulnerable benefit from the programme.

NAN reports that the first lady, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, presented cheques to wives of governors from the north east states for distribution to women beneficiaries of the programme.

NAN reports that the first lady’s initiative has Agriculture, Health, Education, Social Investment and Economic Empowerment as focal areas. (NAN)

by Hamza Suleiman