N/East governors demand more FG projects in 2021

The Northeast Governors Forum has called for execution of more Federal Government capital projects in 2021 to ensure rapid development of the region.

The forum expressed disappointment over the provision of N45.32 billion for capital projects in the region by the Federal Government budget for 2021.

The governors made the appeal in a communique issued at the end of the Third Meeting of the forum on Friday in Yola.

They noted that despite the challenges of development, especially the infrastructural deficit in the region, the federal government 2021 budget failed to present equity in the distribution of federal projects.

“Forum notes with dismay, that despite the challenges of development especially, the infrastructural deficit in Northeast, the 2021 proposed budget makes provision for only N45.32 billion for capital projects in the region.

“This represent a paltry 0.35 per cent of the proposed N13.02 trillion and this means the Northeast is highly short changed.