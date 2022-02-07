The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Kolo Goni Ngwari, on two separate one count charges before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri for offences bordering on obtaining by false pretense to the tune of Four Million Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N4, 350, 000.00).

Ngwari was arrested following a petition alleging that he obtained the said sum on the pretext that he had for sale, a 2500sq plot of land at No 176 BOTP/61 on Pompomari Commercial Light Industrial Layout, Konduga Local Government, Borno State,

One of the counts reads: “That you, Kolo Goni Ngwari sometime in February 2019 at Maiduguri, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud did obtain N 1, 600,000.00 ( One Million Six Hundred Thousand Naira) from Simion Ocheje’ Ojeewe Terry Obukuta and Egbeh Charles under the pretense that the said amount represent payment for the purchase of a purported plot of land No. 176 BOTP/61 on Pompomari Commercial Light Industrial Layout of about 2500sq laying and situated at Konduga Local Government Area, Borno State which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed, prayed the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendant. But counsel for the defendant, A. A Sani asked the court to admit his client to bail pending the determination of the case.

Justice Kumaliya granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be resident in Maiduguri and depose to an affidavit of means.

Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matters till February 22, 2022 for commencement of trial.

