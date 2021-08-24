My wife wants to divorce me over N300 green beans – Trader tells court

A trader, Jamilu Yakubu, on Tuesday told a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, that his wife approached the court seeking divorce because he complained about the N300 worth green beans she left to rot.

Yakubu, who reside in Tudun Wada, in Kaduna, said that when he brought the green beans, his wife did not use it to prepare food for the family.

“When I asked her why she left the green beans to rot, she answered angrily and told me that she gave some of the rotten beans to my sister,” he said.

Yakubu also alleged that his wife was having an extramarital affair.

“One day, I came home from the market and saw a teenage boy seated in our room. She was wearing a trouser and a very short shirt”, Yakubu said.

Earlier, the petitioner, Badi’a Abdullahi prayed for divorce on grounds that she no longer lobed her husband.

”Yakubu comes back home very late. He sent me out of my room with my three children for nine days.

”We live in a compound house with his sister. Eventually, he rented out my room to a tenant. I am praying the court to terminate our marriage.

”I am ready to pay the N20, 000 he paid as my bride price to free myself from the union”, she said.

The Judge, Nuhu Falalu, after listening to the parties, terminated the marriage.

He ordered Abdullahi to refund the N20, 000 she received as bride price to the defendant.

The Judge also granted Abdullahi custody of their three children and ordered Yakubu to pay N15, 000 monthly for their upkeep.

He also ordered Yakubu to enrol the children in school.

The judge warned Abdullahi not to Yakubu access to the children. (NAN)

