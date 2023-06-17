My Vision Of A New Nigeria, Says Okotie @64

Former Presidential candidate and Restructuring campaigner, Rev Chris Okotie has broken his silence since the Presidential inauguration.



In an explosive statement released in Lagos early today by his media adviser,Ladi Ayodeji, the Reverend expressed concern on a range of burning national issues and capped them up with his vision for Nigeria.



Below is the full statement, issued to mark the Reverend ‘s 64th birthday:

” It is hubristic naivety to envisage the emergence of a new Nigeria from a moribund political cocoon corrupted by duplicity, political criminality and the travesty of the electoral-social etiquette.

“The current presidential system of governance has again manifested itself as a hydra-headed monstrousity.



“No matter the outcome of the adjudications of the cases brought before the Nigeria assizes, by opposing political parties, nothing tangible will be achieved under this debilitating system. “We must be willing and courageous enough to abandon this circadian rhythm of political disaster and leadership deficit.



“I am fully persuaded that aboriginal democracy is the only way forward. Let us make hay while the sun is still shining. To do otherwise is tantamount to mindless illogicality and clueless ineptitude.



“At sixty-four (64), I envision Nigeria standing on the brink of the River Jordan anticipating an Aquarian miracle to facilitate our entry into the promise land. The God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and Nigeria will make a way where there seems to be no way. He has heard our cry. He is faithful. Delay is no denial.”

Rev Okotie assured Nigerians that he would continue to pursue his dream of getting the country restructured to pave the way for Aboriginal democracy.

